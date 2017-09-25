Three men and a child attempt house raid in Monasterevin

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after an attempted break-in was made on a house in Gurteenoona in Monasterevin on Setpember 22 at 8.15 am.

The injured party was woken by a knock on the front door but there was nobody there when he opened it. He then heard a window smash around the back and saw three males and a child fleeing the scene. The window was small so gardai believe the intention was to get the child to enter through the window and then open the door for the adults.

They were disturbed by the injured party and fled the scene.