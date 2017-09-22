Athy native commences ESB three-year development programme

Athy native James Delaney is commencing a prestigious three-year programme in ESB this week. He forms part of a cohort of 70 graduates from Irish third level institutions, spanning fields of engineering, IT, HR, marketing, trading and finance.

ESB’s tailored Graduate Development Programme sees these graduates develop both professionally and personally. It forms part of an ambitious drive by the company to recruit high-calibre talent from third level institutions.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units – ESB International, ESB Networks, Generation and Wholesale Markets, Business Services Centre and Electric Ireland. The graduates studied in a cross section of universities and Institutes of Technology from the island of Ireland and beyond.

Pat Naughton, ESB Executive Director, Group People and Sustainability, welcomed James on his induction week in Croke Park.

“These graduates join us at an exciting time," he said. "ESB offers diverse career path for all those interested in meeting these challenges of the coming decades.”

The graduate recruitment for 2018 is now open and we are now inviting applications from final year students for next year’s programme.

Applications are open from 25 September until 24 October 2017.