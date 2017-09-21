Major conference on living with arthritis under 50 to be held in Maynooth

A major conference on living with arthritis under 50 will be held in the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth on Saturday 30 September from 10am to 4pm

The free event features sessions with a consultant rheumatologist, how occupational therapy can help people with arthritis remain longer in the workforce, entitlements and supports people can avail of, psychotherapist-led discussion groups, as well as personal case studies.

The conference is organised by the Kildare branch of Arthritis Ireland and the Young Arthritis Network (YAN), supported by Sona Nutrition.

According to Claire Kinneavy, Kildare branch Arthritis Ireland, “As a committee we are passionate about making a difference to the lives of people with arthritis in our area and we have been aiming to address the needs of young people for some time. Arranging the conference with the YAN committee has been really wonderful and we are hoping it will help lots of people deal with the complexities of this troublesome chronic condition.”

Senior occupational therapist in rheumatology at Naas General Hospital, Yvonne Codd, will deliver a keynote address on how occupational therapy can help people with rheumatoid arthritis remain longer in the workforce. She will discuss practical work management strategies that can be used to manage symptoms in work and increase a person’s confidence in their ability to remain in the workforce.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects some 45,000 people in Ireland, with a peak age of onset of 35-45 years. According to current research, 40% of people with RA leave the workforce in the first five years of their diagnosis.

This free event is open to all young people aged between 18-50 years, who are living with arthritis.