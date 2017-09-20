Humble acorn is inspiration behind Kildare town's Heart of Oak sculpture

The artist behind the new sculpture Heart of Oak that will be unveiled in Kildare town on Friday has said he was inspired by the humble acorn for the piece.

Commissioned by IBAL to commemorate Kildare town's win in 2016 as the cleanest town in Ireland, Noel Scullion has created a sculpture that reflects the acorn.

READ MORE: Kildare town named cleanest town in Ireland

“The acorn is a symbol of continued growth, in two ways,” said Noel who is currently based in Kilcullen.

“Firstly, the acorn itself as a magic container of endless oak trees - a symbol of Kildare and secondly, when an acorn germinates, it splits bilaterally down the middle. Within the sculpture, a seed sprouts, with images in positive and negative form, fitting together like a fossil broken open.”

The split sculpture is set on a north-south axis marking midday with the sun every day.

“People can walk though the sculpture, thus interacting with it, and perhaps, becoming one with the heart of it. The essence of the artwork is the seedling in positive and negative forms. As such, the seedling symbolises both the material nature and the intangible spiritual energy of life.”

The split acorn is carved from Galway granite while the base is Wicklow granite. Recurring themes in Noel's work include the interplay of positive and negative forms. His interests include astronomy and nature, particularly all things that fly and crawl.

The sculpture will be unveiled in the square at 12pm this Friday.