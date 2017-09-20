Street mural for Athy boxer Eric Donovan

Lillywhite Lighting boxer Eric Donovan’s latest knock out is a mural of his face painted by a famous street artist for St Micheal’s Boxing Club in Athy.

The super featherweight boxer, who was chosen this year as Kildare’s cultural ambassador, has also been honoured with a mural of his face by world renowned Dublin street artist Solus, whose work is about conquering inner demons and life's challenges.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Eric speaking to the Leader today.

“It is not something that I am used to, it is beautiful and I am honoured. I was selected this year to be Kildare cultural ambassador helping to promote culture,arts and everything that is great about Kildare. The council acquired some funding for a famous street artist to paint a mural and the boxing club was selected. It may have been down to my recent success in the boxing or that I am an ambassador. But there has been so many success stories from St Micheal’s Boxing Club that they could have picked anybody really.”

The Clonmullion boxer said that finding boxing at a young age saved his life.

“Boxing saved my life. When you see the kids around here looking at it with a glint in their eyes – if it can inspire them in what ever field they choose then I am happy. I grew up in a council estate – it can be tough and boxing was a way out for me. It helped me travel the world and it educated me. If I can inspire kids to do the same with their lives then I’ll happily carry that baton.”

Meanwhile St Micheal’s Willie Mahon said that the mural is a permanent fixture.

“The life of the mural is about ten to 15 years and you can add varnish to protect tt,” he said. “It adds a huge amount to the club – it’s a beautiful job.”

To celebrate culture night in Athy this Friday the Launch of Eric Donovan on St Michaels boxing club wall will take place at 7pm.