Monasterevin told to 'think before you flush'

A number of complaints were made to Kildare County Council over a lingering smell of sewage in Monasterevin.

Several traders contacted the council with their concerns over the foul odour which had lingered for the past three weeks.

Noel Kelly of Kelly's Newsagents said the stench was all over his shop and the shops nearby, adding that he had to light scented candles for customers to help mask the smell.

“It's an absolutely sickening smell,” he said speaking to the Leader on Friday. “It has been going on for the past two to three weeks. The council said it was a main sewer fault and that it was fixed but it wasn't. They have been out here with a pump all day. Rates are high enough and now with the re-evaluation they are going up and this is the service we get.”

When contacted by the Leader the council referred the matter to Irish Water. According to Irish Water a blockage in the sewer network caused an odour in parts of Monasterevin over recent days.

“Crews attended the area on Friday, Saturday and again this morning, Monday, in an attempt to clear a substantial blockage caused by a build-up of ‘rags’ in the network,” a statement said.

“The blockage was caused by people flushing sanitary items such as baby wipes, face wipes, nappies and cotton bud sticks down the toilet instead of putting them in the bin. These items should never be flushed down the toilet as they cause blockages in the network which result in odours from the sewers and sewer overflows. The blockage has now been removed and the sewer is operating correctly again. A CCTV survey was carried out and it has confirmed that the sewer did not collapse. The odour was caused by the sewer blocking up and a build-up of sewerage in the sewer as a result. We wish to remind people to follow our guidelines in our Think Before You Flush campaign and not to flush items such as nappies, face wipes, baby wipes, cleaning wipes and sanitary products down the toilet. For information on this campaign, please see www.thinkbeforeyouflush.org”