A new bike for brave Philip Walsh from Monasterevin

Brave Phillip Walsh from Monasterevin was given a new bicycle on Wednesday from the proceeds of the recent Phillip Walsh Charity Cycle in Monasterevin.

The rally which was organised by David Maher from the Bellyard will help fund a new bike for young Philip (14) who suffered head injuries after he was knocked off his bike over three months ago.

He told local gardai that he wants a new bike so he can get back out cycling again so the rally was organised to raise funds for Philip and his new bike.

Philip, who was described as a fighter, even managed to leave Beaumont Hospital, where he was being treated in time to attend the rally and cut the ribbon on Sunday, August 27 last.

Willie Crabbe of the Monasterevin Horse and Pony Club also presented a cheque for €10,000, the proceeds of the recent Phillip Walsh Charity Cycle in Monasterevin, to philp’s mum Colette Walsh.

WATCH:Philip Walsh rally