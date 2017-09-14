Toys, technology and training challenging behaviour at Kildare town library

A Toys, Technology and Training Challenging Behaviour talk will be held at Kildare town Library on Thursday, September 21 at 7pm.

The talk will be given by expert by Audrey Cully and will include all aspects related to challenging behaviour, why it occurs and how to deal with it. According to Audrey challenging behaviour does not occur for no reason, it has a communication function. Using specific strategies and tools it is possible to find out why problematic behaviour occurs.

During this talk Audrey will cover: why challenging behaviour occurs; functional assessment and analysis; reinforcement of challenging of behaviour; preventative strategies and strategies on how to respond to challenging behaviour when it occurs including teaching appropriate skills that serve the same function as the challenging behaviour.

All welcome but booking is required.