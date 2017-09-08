Plans lodged with An Bord Pleanala for 241 houses in Kildare town

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by Ballymount Properites Ltd for permission to build 241 houses, a retail area, cafe, childcare facility at the former Magee Barracks site in Kildare town.

The plan was lodged for the development on the Dublin Road on September 1, 2017.

It also pedestrian and cycle paths and all associated site and infrastructural works.

A decision is due on 13 November, 2017

Since July, planning applications for housing developments of more than 100 home and 200 student bed spaces can be made directly to An Bord Pleanála under the strategic housing development consultation.