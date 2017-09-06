Kildare town Magee gunners annual 38km charity walk

The second annual Magee Gunners White Lanyard Walk in aid of Pieta House will take place on Saturday, September 16 next at the barracks gates from 9am.

It is being undertaken by former and serving members of the Permanent and Reserve Defence Forces that had served in the former Magee Barracks.

The 38km walk takes place from Magee barracks and follows the route Maddenstown, Brownstow Sunnyhill,Yellow Bog, St Johns Church, Dunlavin, Knockanarragan and finishes at Seskin old school Glen of Imaal Co Wicklow.

There will be 25 walkers escorted by safety vehicles and motorbike escorts also on the night of the walk they are holding a 60s, 70s, 80s night in the Kildare House Hotel admission €5.

All welcome.