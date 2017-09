Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses to a raid on a house in Ballitore on Fiday, September 1 from 10am to 7pm.

The house on Thoran Road in the Ballitore area was entered after a rear window was smashed.

Some jewellery was taken in the raid and the house was ranscaked.

If you have any information contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731