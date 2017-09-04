Two gardai injured in ramming incident in Athy
Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a blue transit van ran a garda check point in Athy on Friday night, 11.30pm September 1 last.
Gardai followed the van and managed to corner it however the driver of the van then rammed his way out, damaging a garda jeep from the response unit and a patrol car, causing minor injuries to two gardai on patrol.
The van then fled the scene.
You can contact gardai on 045 527730
