BREAKING: Millfield Manor houses were not in compliance with building regulations

A case study into the rapid fire at a Newbridge housing estate just over two years ago has revealed that the houses were not in compliance with building regulations.

The findings of the report are based on an inspection of 8 occupied dwellings, undertaken on January 21 and 22 2016. The dwellings are similar to the six houses that burnt to the ground in 25 minutes at Millfield Manor on March 31, 2015.

The findings of the case study, which have not yet been published but which has been seen by the Leader, highlight areas of fire safety concern including ‘poor workman ship and the improper jointing of plasterboard to separating walls within the attic space’ in the timber framed homes.

The Department of Housing said the omission of the Millfield Estate in Newbridge from last week's fire safety report was based on legal advice.

However, it told the Leinster Leader the case study has since been made available in response to a number of Freedom of Information requests including requests from a number of residents in the Millfield estate.

The inspections involved visual assessment, as well as fundamental opening up of separating walls, external walls and chimneys. The buildings assessed are currently occupied.

The 8 house units sampled form part of a residential development completed in 2006. They are constructed of timber frame with blockwork external leaf and include a mix of end, gable and mid terrace two and three storey dwellings. It was found that the houses were not in compliance with the building regulations.

The survey highlighted some areas of concern within the dwellings with regards internal fire spread between dwellings. The main areas of deficiencies noted were: Poor workmanship and improper jointing of plasterboard to separating walls within the attic space; Penetration of separating wall within attic with roof timbers; Fire-stop missing at top of separating wall between cavity closer and roof felt; Cavity closers missing to top of external walls; Cavity barriers missing at openings around pipework through external walls; Stair enclosure in three-storey dwellings not carried up to underside of roof covering.

The report recommends that all remedial works are carried out in a timely manner. It stated that manner if these

works are carried out, a professional advisor may be able to provide the homeowner with a certificate of compliance for the dwelling.

Residents slam fire report