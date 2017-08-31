Fundraiser for Kilcock woman's fight against Lyme Disease

A fundraiser night will be held at Kilcock GAA on September 8 next for local Kilcock woman Susan O’Brien who requires urgent treatment for lyme disease in the St George clinic Germany.

Organisers promise great entertainment on the night with the Route 66 The Big Band, and local lads will dress up as the "Rugged Rose's" and compete for the crown. Presenting the event is Kenny Davy. There will also be a raffle.

Doors open for the event in Kilcock GAA Club at 8.30pm with main event starting at 9pm. Tickets are €20 and are available in Centra Kilcock or at the door on the night.

Lyme disease, or 'Borreliosis', is a bacterial infection passed to humans through a tick bite. It is currently the fastest growing vector-borne disease. The bacteria is shaped like a corkscrew which enables it to burrow through body tissue which most other bacteria wouldn't be able to penetrate.

Infection starts with a tick bite and symptoms usually follow a few days or weeks after a bite. The first signs are an a "bulls eye" rash that generally radiates outwards from the source of the bite. Presence of a rash is a strong indicator of infection with Lyme disease although it might not be present in up to 50% of patients. Chronic flu like symptoms and fatigue are usually experienced soon after an infection.

For more information on this event or on Sue's journey, please check out Facebook; Sue's Lyme Disease Fight.