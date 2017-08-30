Athy councillor calls for KCC to meet with housing estate residents

Athy councilor Ivan Keatley has called on Kildare County Council to meet with the residents of Gallow Hill housing estate, Athy, over the proposed construction of 24 residential units.

After voting in favour of granting planning permission for the construction of 35 units by housing body Respond in Flinters Field, Athy earlier this summer, the Cathaoirleach of the Athy Municipal Disrict stated "it is unbelievable that Respond or Kildare county council have not engaged with residents of Gallow Hill over their proposals to build 24 units in their estate, even though they have stated in a response received last week that they expect to deliver the units by next April.”

He added that after going through the process in Flinters Field that gave locals the opportunity to have their say, he would have assumed that a similar process was to take place in Gallow Hill.

Cllr Keatley claims he is now in the process of arranging meetings for the residents committee of Gallows Hill with KCC and Respond later this week at which he expects the residents concerns to be heard and taken on board.