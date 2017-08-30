Learning all about our friends the bees in Kildare town

Local Beekeeper from Suncroft, Dan Ahern of the South Kildare Beekeepers Association, gave a demonstration recently at Kildare Town Country Markets about bee keeping entitled 'Our friends the bees'.

Pictured above are Patricia O’Byrne, Mary Wilson, Breda Dunne, Valerie Dalgetty, and Trish Ahern, of Kildare Town Country Markets, who all attended the Beekeeping demonstration a Heritage Week Event, in the Friary Hall, on Thursday, August 24.

The market is open every Thursday morning and is packed with fresh local produce for sale all in the Friary Hall.