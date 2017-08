Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses to a raid on a house on August 27 last at 9.30pm after a play station was stolen and a laptop damaged.

The house was also left ransacked after intruders broke into the house in the Ballyroe area of Athy.

Meanwhile a house was also ransacked on August 26 last between 10pm and 8.30pm in the Mountrice area of Monasterevin.