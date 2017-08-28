'Don't leave candles unattended' Millfield residents slam Minister's fire safety report

‘Don’t leave candles unattended’ - is the best advice Minister Eoghan Murphy can offer to Newbridge residents who live in a timber-frame homes that are a serious fire hazard, claim the residents of fire damaged Millfield Manor in Newbridge.

The Housing Department on Friday published a report on ‘Enhancing Fire Safety in Dwellings’ commissioned by the department.

It is being described as a 'whitewash and insulting' by the residents group in Millfield Manor, the Newbridge estate where a terrace of six homes was gutted within 25 minutes in March 2015.

The long-overdue report into fire safety had been expected to address specific concerns about construction methods during the boom years using Millfiled Manor in Newbridge as a case study.

However a report addressing concerns into the rapid fire - which gutted six homes in under half an hour - in the Newbridge housing estate does not appear anywhere in the document.

Instead the 26-page document focus is on existing regulations and it offers advice on how to prevent fires. There is no mention of concerns about timber frame construction or how fast the fire in Millfield spread gutting six terraced houses in just 25 minutes.

For a full response from the residents see this weeks Leader which is out tomorrow.