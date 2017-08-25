Kildare town's Teach Dara after school programme is back

The Teach Dara after school programme in Kildare town will start back on Septemer 4 next.

The programme runs five days a week from 1.40pm to 2.40pm and costs €5 per day or €20 per week.

This includes collection from the school gates, a drink and a small snack as well as games and fun seasonal activities and art projects.

The homework club starts from 2.40pm and lasts until 4pm and costs €5 per day or €20 per week.

Spaces are limited – contact Teach Dara on Academy Street for further information.