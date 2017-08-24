HSE outline plans for Monasterevin Day Care Centre

The HSE has hit back at claims that it has abandoned the Monasterevin Day Care Centre project; as the project is on the capital plan for construction subject to funding being made available.

In a statement made to the Leinster Leader the HSE said it has made funding available for the design phase of the project and a design team have been appointed. It is estimated that the design phase will be completed in early 2018.

“Once the design phase is completed the HSE will establish the exact amount of funding required from the capital plan for construction. The original feasibility study in 2015 proposes a construction cost of €540,000.”

Laois and Kildare south TD Brian Stanley slammed the HSE’s committment to the centre recently.

He said that the fact that there is still no money to renovate and extend the Day Care Centre atDrogheda Street is scandalous.

“This Centre which was run by a voluntary committee since 1996 and which provided vital services for the elderly in the Monasterevin area was closed nearly 4 years ago by the HSE following an inspection.

"The Day Care Committee has since had to provide the services at the local GAA club. The only contribution made by Government and the HSE to the Drogheda Street Centre in the past 4 years was to close it.

"It’s very disappointing that it is not in this years HSE list of projects for capital funding, not the price of one concrete block has been provided. The only commitment been given is that the long promised design “should be completed in Q1 of 2018.”

The HSE statement added that a project timeline can only be developed once the design and costing phases are complete.

