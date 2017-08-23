Walk your doggies for Kildare Animal Foundation

A dog walk will be held in aid of Kildare Animal Foundation at Castletown House, Celbridge, Sunday 10 September at 12 noon

Join in either with or without your doggy pal for a gentle ramble in the beautiful restored park lands of this historic house.

Walkers are invited to meet in front of House at 11.30am and Walk starts at 12 noon sharp.

Donations collected on the day by the Kildare based animal foundation volunteers.

All dogs must be on lead as there is an abundance of wild life living

on the grounds.