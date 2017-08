Kildare gardai are appealling to witnesses after a house was ransacked in Newtown, Rathangan on August 20 last between 1pm and 5pm.

Entry was gained through a smashed front window and a number of gold chains were taken in the raid.

Gardai are warning people to set their house alarms when they leave home.

If you have any information about this crime contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.