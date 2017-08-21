Planning appeal lodged for new sports campus in Monasterevin

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala for a new sports campus in Monasterevin.

Planning permission was refused for the new sporting facility on Monasterevin’s Togher Road last July.

St Eimhin’s Lawn Tennis Club, Monasterevin AFC and the Monasterevin Community jointly applied for permission to build four all weather tennis courts, a children’s play area, a running track and a soccer pitch.

They are now appealing to An Bord Pleanala for the descion by KCC to be overturned.

The proposal also included plans for a multipurpose sports building with courts for sports including basketball and badminton, plus a gym.

The application was inundated at the time with submissions citing concerns over the access to the walkways through St Evin’s Park and St Mary’s Lane. Local residents cited fears that the walk ways would attract anti-social behaviour and noise in otherwise quiet residential areas.

There was also fears that the pedestrian access to St Mary's Lane would cause further parking conjestion in an already over crowded street especially at mass times or when the nearby parish church is busy especially during Easter Vigils, novenas or for weddings and funerals.This could also prevent emergency services from accessing the area quickly if required.

Meanwhile another submission stated that some of the residents of St Evin’s Park believed the area would be over burdened with cars dropping off and picking up when the sports centre is delivered, adding that the proposed 45 car parking spaces allocated in the plans will not be adequate.

The case is due to be decided by December 11, 2017.