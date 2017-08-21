Athy based author's new book on how to get a good nights sleep

Athy based author Johann Callaghan knows all about a good nights sleep and how to get one.

So much so that she has written a book entitled ‘How To Get A Good Night's Sleep' which will be released next month.

Dublin born Johann claims there is a lack of understanding around sleep in our busy world, especially for kids.

"I want to empower people to change their way of thinking around sleep by helping them understand it and respect sleep again and informing people how sleep affects us in all aspects of life, physically, emotionally and mentally and how it is very strongly linked to diseases and ill health namely obesity, type 2 diabetes, stroke and heart disease.”

According to the author the ability to rest is the body’s key to healing. If you can’t heal, you will get sick and different systems of the body begin to become affected. When you sleep, you are resting and resetting the body. You have to reset the body otherwise it will become exhausted.

The book will be officially released on 7 September 2017 in Dublin.

"This is intended to empower men and women to make their own informed choices to help them and their children overcome difficulties around sleeping, helping them to live a healthier and happier life."

As well as being an author, she is described as a speaker, educator, holistic therapist, clinical aromatherapist, entrepreneur, and a busy mum.