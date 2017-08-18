Kildare town Round Towers GAA 5k and 10k run next Sunday

Kildare town’s Round Towers GAA are holding their second 5K and family fun run next Sunday.

Following the success of last years run, they are working with Mary Kathryns from the Deli to raise much needed funds for St Johns Ward, Crumlin.

This is one of the main childrens cancer wards in the country.

CMRF Crumlin provides vital funding for Our Lady's Children's Hospital and The National Children's Research Centre to enable little patients to have the best possible outcomes.

You can register here on https://www.popupraces.ie/events/round-towers-gaa-1916-commemorative-5k-and-fun-run-2/