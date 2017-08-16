Green light for new homes in Kildare town

Kildare planners have issued a green light on plans for a development of new houses and a creche in Kildare Town.

Kelland Homes Limited lodged an application with Kildare County Council for plans to construct 33 homes, a retail unit and onsite creche. The application was first lodged back in 2016 for the 1.7 ha site and several requests were made by the council for further information, resulting in some changes to the original plans including the relocation of the two storey creche to the front of the development.

Kildare County Council granted permission for the new development on Monday.

The proposed development comprises a mixture of detached houses, terraced houses, apartments and a creche on the Rathbride Road in the town.

There was one submission made to the proposal, which stated that the location, on a green belt was ‘ill considered’.