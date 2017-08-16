Smiles, tears and hugs all round at Kildare Town Community School

There was a mixed bag of emotions this morning at Kildare Community School for the leaving certificate results.

Lots of students held onto their results envelopes close to their chests, almost in disbelief that the big day had finally arrived. Many waited to open them, as if by delaying that right of passage moment they could delay their new futures that little bit longer.

Chloe O’Carroll, who hopes to do nursing, held on tight to hers.

“I’m not sure how I have done – I haven’t opened them yet but I hope to do nursing,” she said.

Her friend Corey Flynn however was first out with his.

“I’m really happy – I passed anyway. I’m taking a year out.”

Dara Flood, who got a whooping 520 points, said he was ‘delighted’ while the head boy Sean Merrins got 420 points and is off to UCD.

“I want to be a secondary school teacher and teach construction studies,” he said.

Gavin Dempsey who wants to be an interior designer said he was happy with his adding that he got enough for the course that he wants to do.

Career guidance teacher Elizabeth Urell said overall that the school is delighted with the results this year.

“We are thrilled – the students worked really hard and they are a lovely bunch of students this year. Today is a big day but their finest hours are still yet to come.”

Other happy students included Rachel Flavin who got enough points to follow her dream of midwifery, while her friend Anna Fewings, said she got enough to go into Primary teaching.

Head girl Tara Hanlon was thrilled with hers, which will allow her to study her first choice of law and business, in UCD.

“I’m thrilled,” she said. “I can’t quite believe it yet.”