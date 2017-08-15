Safe stolen from a house in Nurney

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after a safe was stolen from a house raid in Nurney on Friday, August 11 between 6.30pm and 10pm.

Entry was gained into the house in the Minorstown area from a broken window.

The safe was stolen during the raid and the there were some items inside the safe that were taken also.

The safe has not yet been located.

If you have any information on this crime contact gardai on 045 527730.