€4,800 worth of cannabis plants found in Newbridge

Six cannabis plants were found during a search of a house in Walshestown in Newbridge by the garda drugs unit on August 8 at 11.30pm.

The estimated value of the plants discovered was placed at €800 per plant or €4,800 in total.

A 28-year-old male was arrested on charges relating to the cultivation of drugs and he was taken to Athy garda station.

He was later released and a file has been sent to the DPP for directions.