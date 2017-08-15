€4,800 worth of cannabis plants found in Newbridge
Six cannabis plants were found during a search of a house in Walshestown in Newbridge by the garda drugs unit on August 8 at 11.30pm.
The estimated value of the plants discovered was placed at €800 per plant or €4,800 in total.
A 28-year-old male was arrested on charges relating to the cultivation of drugs and he was taken to Athy garda station.
He was later released and a file has been sent to the DPP for directions.
