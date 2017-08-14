Free information day for Kildare people looking to upskill or change jobs

A free information day for Kildare people looking to upskill, change career, or return to work will take place in the Alexander Hotel, Fenian Street, Dublin 2 on Saturday, 19 August from 12pm to 4pm.

The information session will showcase the free higher education courses that are available through this year’s Springboard+ programme.

The government programme, run by the Higher Education Authority, is aimed at upskilling and reskilling job seekers to work in growing enterprise sectors that need skilled personnel. This year over 6,400 free places will be on offer nationwide. Homemakers are eligible to participate in Springboard+ courses for the first time this year and there is also wider availability for those in employment or self-employment who wish to upskill or reskill in the Biopharma,Medtech and ICT sectors.

“The information day is a chance for Kildare people to come along and chat to the colleges and institutions that are providing the Springboard courses and have all their questions answered,” said a spokesperson.

“Career advisors will also be present and trained counsellors on hand to chat to attendees and answer very specific questions that individuals might have. It allows people to check if they’re eligible for Springboard+ and also get professional advice about what type of course might suit them best, based on their areas of interest, their previous experience and their future plans.”

The showcase events are open to all. Entrance is free, and no registration or sign-up is required.