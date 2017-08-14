Decision due today on Kildare town development

Kildare planners are scheduled to issue a decision by today on plans for a development of new houses and a creche in Kildare Town.

Kelland Homes Limited lodged an application with Kildare County Council for plans to construct 33 homes, a retail unit and onsite creche.

The proposed development comprises a mixture of detached houses, terraced houses, apartments and a creche on the Rathbride Road in the town.

There was one submission made to the proposal which stated that the location on a green belt was ‘ill advised’.