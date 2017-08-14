Nearly 300 people with disabilities on Kildare County Council housing list

New figures have revealed that at least 296 people with disabilities are on social housing waiting lists in Kildare, according to one of the country’s largest charities.

Rehab, Ireland’s largest independent charity for people with disabilities, says the Government is failing people with disabilities by not providing them with their basic human rights.

They claim that access to appropriate social housing remains a major stumbling block for people with disabilities.

Rehab has now reiterated its call for the Government to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Kathleen O’Meara, Rehab’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs has called on the government to prioritise people with disablities.

“Ireland really needs to get to grips with how we support people with disabilities to live in their own homes. These figures show the Government is failing our most vulnerable members of society. The right to a home is a critical human right outlined in the UNCRPD.”

She added that Ireland is the only country in Europe which has still failed to ratify this vital international agreement, which would afford people with disabilities the same basic human rights as everyone else.