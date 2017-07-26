Three months for young man who threw eggs at a patrol car

A young man who threw a box of ten eggs at a garda car was given a three months prison sentence at Athy Court on Tuesday.

Patrick Carty (18) with an address listed as 59 Castle Park, Athy came to the attention of gardai on 26 October 2016 at Castle Park after he threw eggs at a garda vehicle.

The court heard that the defendant was at home in bed when gardai called to his house to ensure he was abiding by his curfew.

After the gardai got the defendant up out of bed he proceeded to grab the box of eggs and pelt it accross the roof of the patrol car.

His solicitor Philip Meagher told the court that it was an act of complete tom foolery and acting the blackguard. His family has since moved to Naas and the defendant no longer hangs out with the wrong crowd.

The defendant was also up on charges of unlawful possession of drugs after a search was carried out by gardai on 5 February 2017 at his home. While there gardai found a small amount of cannabis worth €10 and the defendant admitted that it was for his own use.

His solictor told the court that it was the makings of one joint.

“He was using cannabis for a number of months at that time,” he said.

The defendant then told the court that he was 16 when he first started smoking cannabis.

He is to become a dad soon and he has a fiancé, who was in court with him.

Judge Desmond Zaidan asked the defendant if he is going to mend his ways now that he is going to be a daddy.

“You were 12 when you first came before me,”Judge Zaidan said.

The defendant, who is currently on remand in Clover Hill with an expection to be out by November on a circuit court matter, replied that 'yes he would mend his way and grow up' now that he is to become a father.

“I won't be back here,” he said.

He was given three months for criminal damage.