Council to examine dangerous junction in Monasterevin

Kildare County Council will examine a dangerous junction in Monasterevin at Cowpasture Road.

The issue was raised earlier today at the Athy Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Mark Wall tabled a motion for the council to outline their plans for the junction at Cowpasture Road and the R445 in Monasterervin given the nearby housing development under construction and the increased use of the junction.

The meeting heard that a condition of the planning permission for the nearby development was that a special contribution of €45,000 is to be paid by the developer to fund road improvement works necessary to facilitate the development. The junction will then be examined in detail by the council to design the improvements necessary to ensure the safety of users.

Cllr Mark Wall asked what was the €45,000 for and he was told that it was to fund the works necessary to upgrade the junction and facilitate development.