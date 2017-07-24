Works undertaken to secure site in Athy from illegal encampments

A motion for the council to prevent the unathorised access of a field beside a local housing estate in Athy was raised at this month’s Athy Municipal District meeting which was held in Athy earlier today.

Cllr Aoife Breslin, tabled a motion that confirmation be given that all necessary works to prevent illegal occupation of the field next to Flinter’s Field Estate in Athy will be taken.

She also requested that repairs be carried out on any damaged caused.

The meeting heard that there is an on-going issue with illegal encampments on the field which is also the proposed site for 35 new social housing units for the area.

Members were told that as a result of a recent illegal encampment at Flinter’s Field works were undertaken to secure the site. However if any further works are considered necessary, it will be the contractors responsibility once appointed to secure the site before construction begins next year.