Kildare to benefit from extra €36k arts council award

The Arts Council has awarded €36,500 to Kildare County Council to develop a unique and ambitious dance and health programme.

The Dance and Health action research programme aims to deepen the place of dance in healthcare in partnership with the local authorities, health professionals, communities and dance artists with the overall intention of providing a model that can be used nationally. Dance in health care settings has been proven to benefit older people or those with a chronic, degenerative condition, such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease.

The Arts Council confirmed the award as part of their ‘Invitation to Collaboration’ scheme aimed at Local Authorities, which promotes unique collaborations through working better together and promoting access to and engagement with the arts.

Speaking at the launch earlier today, Friday July 21, Director of the Arts Council, Orlaith McBride said: “We recently put a call out to local authorities looking for ambitious ways of collaborating and engaging communities in arts projects. I am delighted to confirm that Kildare was successful. I am confident this funding will help foster a distinctive artistic and environmental collaboration within and among local authorities, which will result in unique and meaningful public engagement opportunities.”