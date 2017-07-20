€500 community grant for Kildare town's 4th scout group

The 4th Kildare Town Scout Group has received €500 from Aldi’s 2017 Community Grants programme.

Aldi’s Kildare Town store staff have awarded The 4th Kildare Town Scout Group a €500 grant in recognition of its vital work and contribution within the local community and to help support its essential services.

Wayne Fitzgerald, Caroline Kiernan and members of The 4th Kildare Town Scout Group were presented with the €500 grant.

Commenting, Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said, the work and services provided by The 4th Kildare Town Scout Group are crucial to the local community.

"We are delighted our Kildare Town store employees have chosen to support the group.”

“Giving back to the local communities our stores serve is something we are passionate about and we are proud to support the vital work done by charities and not-for–profit organisations across County Kildare."