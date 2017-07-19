Top Drawer shop in Naas is closing down

The well known Conway’s Top Drawer business in Naas will close its doors today after 40 years trading in the town.

Kate Conway, proprietor of the Top Drawer boutique at North Main Street – which sells lingerie, dresses and clothing – confirmed the shop is to shut. She has been selling ladies lingerie and evening wear for the past four decades in the town.

She spoke to the Leader last February about her plans to close down.

“It has become almost impossible for small traders to survive in the town,” she said at the time.

The Conway have business links with Naas stretching back to 1897.