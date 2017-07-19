European exhibition for Monasterevin based artist

Two paintings by a Monasterevin based artist have been selected for a European exhibition.

Paul Wood’s work will hang in one of the largest exhibitions of contemporary art in Europe, NordArt, which takes place over the summer in Germany.

“The NordArt is an overall work of art in its own right and is designed as such each year.,” said Paul.

“The works exhibited in the NordArt were created with the support of Kildare County Council Arts Service and I am currently based in Monasterevin.”

Two of Paul's 1916 paintings were selected for 2017 NordArt exhibition - The Somme on the Liffey and For our Future. Both paintings were previously exhibited in the Luan Gallery, Athlone as part of the 1916 Centenary Programme and in Aras Chill Dara, Naas as part of an outdoor centenary exhibition.

According to Paul more than 200 international artists, selected by a jury, present a comprehensive panorama of contemporary art.

"Each individual work not only speaks for itself but also creates new perspectives when seen juxtaposed against the unique backdrop offered by the Carlshütte and the adjacent historical sculpture park," he added.