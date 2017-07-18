Planning for new sports centre refused in Monasterevin

St Eimhin’s Lawn Tennis Club in Monasterevin application for a new multipurpose community and sports building has been refused.

The application for planning permission, in association with Monasterevin Athletics and Basketball, was refused this week.

The proposed development included four new all weather tennis courts, a children’s out door play centre, a new athletics track and a multi-level community and sports building to cater for badmington, five a side indoor soccer , squash courts, a gym, club rooms, changing areas and basketball courts.

The application also includes the provision for pedestrian access to St Mary’s Lane and provision for controlled pedestrian access to the nearby rail way station.

It was inundated with submissions citing concerns over the walkways through St Evin’s Park and St Mary’s Lane to the proposed new centre. Local residents cited fears that the walk ways would attract anti-social behaviour and noise in quiet residential areas.

It also included the provision of professional non-spill flood lighting to both grass based soccer pitches and all weather pitches and athletics track.

Residents of St Evin’s Park stated that the area will be over run with cars dropping off and picking up when the sports centre is delivered, adding that the proposed 45 car parking spaces allocated in the plans will not be adequate.

The location of the proposed development is listed as Togher Road in Monasterevin.