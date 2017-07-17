Join Kildare branch of the Alzheimers Society 17th annual sponsored 5k walk

The Kildare Branch Alzheimers Society of Ireland 17th annual sponsored 5k walk will take place in Roberstown on SundayJuly 23 starting at 11 am at the Travellers Rest.

If you would like to join in for this year’s walk sponsorship cards are available from Clare McNally and Ursula Nolan in Newbridge, Terry Conlon Rathangan, Leo Murphy in Naas or you can bring with you on the day.

According to organisers you can run it, walk it , or stroll it with the dog.

Bring yourself, bring weather appropriate clothes, bring strong shoes, your buddies and a smile.



There will be free food and soft drink upon completion and a free raffle with 'great prizes'.

Check out their facebook page for further information Sponsored Walk