Free edible plants in Kildare town
Ecopark
Edible plants at Ecopark
Residents of Kildare town are invited to enjoy the free edible plants at the Ecopark.
A call was put out via social media for locals to pop along and pick up some free chives, rosemary, sage, mint and even wild flower seeds.
The edible bed is a joint project between Kildare Town Tidy Towns and Kildare Grow It Yourself group.
The edible beds at the Ecopark needed thinning out recently so as a result there are lots of free herbs.
They are also available at the Cottage Market behind Boyle's pub.
