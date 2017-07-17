Free edible plants in Kildare town

Residents of Kildare town are invited to enjoy the free edible plants at the Ecopark.

A call was put out via social media for locals to pop along and pick up some free chives, rosemary, sage, mint and even wild flower seeds.

The edible bed is a joint project between Kildare Town Tidy Towns and Kildare Grow It Yourself group.

The edible beds at the Ecopark needed thinning out recently so as a result there are lots of free herbs.

They are also available at the Cottage Market behind Boyle's pub.