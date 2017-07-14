Anger at illegal dumping on the Curragh

There has been outcry locally after new images have emerged online of household waste dumped recently on the Curragh plains.

The images depict all sorts of house hold rubbish including a flat screen TV, a desk, a sink, a computer and even a car tyre.

Posted on the ‘Protect the Curragh’ facebook page 15 hours ago the rubbish has been slammed as a disgrace and shameful by viewers.

One comment said it was ‘Pure laziness!!! The electrical can be dropped off for free in Kilcullen!!! Army need to be doing patrols!!!’.

The site confirmed that the PC hard drive had been checked for any information relating to the owner but nothing was found.

If you have any information on who may have dumped the rubbish or seen anyone acting suspicious in the area recently please contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730,