The Kildare town Men's Shed has moved from Teach Dara to new purpose built premises in Campion Court.

They are looking for new members to come on board and help them avail of all the classes on offer through the organisation.

“We are delighted with the new premises,” said member Joe Garrett.

“We have the shed at the back and we have taken over the garden. We're running horticultural courses and we have access to composting and community gardening facilities. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 12pm.”

According to Joe antother four or five members would help bump up the numbers to fill new courses.

“Four or five more would help - we are trying to get the numbers up,” he said.

“We were in Teach Dara and now we're in our new premises which were purpose built for us. We have a lot to offer new members besides the courses such as free blood pressure checks now with Irish Heart.”

The present members have been busy working with the Tidy Towns making flower boxes and bird feeders for the town.

“Next year we hope to plant out the flower boxes as well.”

The Irish Men's Sheds Association was formed in in January 2011.

Their mission is to support the development of the burgeoning Men’s Sheds movement throughout the island of Ireland.

The idea is that all men have the opportunity to maintain and improve their well-being on their own terms within their own communities.