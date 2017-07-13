Kildare carers urged to have their say

Kildare carers are being encouraged to have their say on the future of home care via an online public consultation by August 31 next.

The idea is to help inform the development of a new statutory scheme and system of regulation for home care services in Ireland is underway.

Launched by the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, TD, and Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, TD, it is aimed at people who use Home Care services, their families and the general public. However, everyone with an interest, including health and social care providers; health and social care workers; advocacy groups; those providing complementary services such as meals-on-wheels and social activities; and representative organisations are all welcome to participate.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon is encouraging Kildare carers to contribute to the consultation.

“We must ensure that everyone has the chance to stay in their homes and in their own communities for as long as possible," he said.

"While nursing home care is essential for some people, it’s not right that the Fair Deal scheme is currently the only statutory scheme in place to care for our elderly people. The Government’s plan is to put Home Care on a statutory footing, and to make it affordable and sustainable. Regulation of the sector will also be key to the new plan. Families availing of Home Care must be assured that the services on offer are of the highest standard."

The consultation paper can be found online at http://health.gov.ie/consultations or a hard copy can be obtained by calling 01-6354402.

The closing date for submissions is 31 August 2017.