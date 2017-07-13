Monasterevin Hopkins Festival 2017 launch

The Monasterevin Hopkins Society festival will take place from Friday July 28 to Saturday 29 next.

There is a packed programme of events for the two day festival which was launched yesterday and takes place at Moore Abbey.

The festival kicks off with an opening speech by Professor Kristie Blair on Hopkins: Work and Wilderness at 7.30pm followed by an evening concert at 8.30pm in Moore Abbey.

On Saturday morning at 10am, Dr Hannah Loach will delve into the beautiful and dangerous world of Hopkins poetry.

This will be followed by Barry Walsh at 11.30am who will give a talk on Monasterevin in Hopkin’s time. The afternoon programme will consist of several poetry readings including a section called ‘my favourite Hopkins poem’.

The festival will close on Saturday at 3.30pm.