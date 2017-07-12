Gardai in Athy investigate gang assault on two men

Gardai in Athy are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Leinster Street at approximately 3am on Sunday morning.

A male in his 20s and a male in his 30s were injured when they were assaulted by a group of males and brought  to Naas Hospital.

No arrests have been and investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information about this crime contact gardai on 045 527731.

 