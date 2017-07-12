Gardai in Athy investigate gang assault on two men
Appeal for information
File photo
Gardai in Athy are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Leinster Street at approximately 3am on Sunday morning.
A male in his 20s and a male in his 30s were injured when they were assaulted by a group of males and brought to Naas Hospital.
No arrests have been and investigations are ongoing.
If you have any information about this crime contact gardai on 045 527731.
