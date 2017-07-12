Prison for young Kildare man who threatened to slice open security guard's face

A young man who threatened to 'slice open' a security guard in the face and stole a pair of track suit bottoms was given a nine month suspended sentence at Athy District court on Tuesday

Jackub Kosel (21) with an address listed as Moone, Ballitore came to the attention of gardai on 23 November 2015 at Lidl in Athy for being threatening and abusive in public. The court heard that the defendant made threats to one of the security guards. He told the guard that he was going to stab him in the face adding "I'm going to slice open your face". He also made gestures while he threatened him.

He was also before the court for taking a pair of track suit bottoms from a sports store in Athy on 17 July 2016 at Sports Savers in Leinster st. The court heard that the defendant went into the changing room with the trousers and left the store wearing them. He was captured on CCTV.

The defendant was described in court as being a heroin addict who is currently serving a sentence in the Midlands prison in Portlaoise.

His solicitor Jackie McManus told the court that all his previous convictions are due to his addiction. Judge Desmond Zaidan asked where his parents where and he was informed that they were in work. The defendant told the court that he started abusing drugs when he was 15.

"You realise that you are wasting your life," Judge Desmond Zaidan told him. "You must like being in prison there are loads of drugs there."

He gave him a three month sentence for threatening the security guard and a six month sentence for theft of the track suit bottoms both to be served consecutively.