Kildare man facing child porn charges appears in court

A Kildare man who faces charges relating to alleged child pornography possession appeared before Athy District Court yesterday Tuesday, July 11.

Liam Stone with an address listed as 31 Coill Diarmada, Castledermot was before the court for the alleged possession of 22 images of child pornography dating back to October 12, 2010.

The court heard that Mr Stone allegedly possessed one image which was described as being in category one, nine in category two and the rest in category three.

Category one was described in court as an image of a child under the age of 17 witnessing or engaging in sexual activity

The defendant was represented by barrister Richard Wixted who argued that reporting restrictions be put in place so his client would not be named due to the nature of the case alledgey involving 'a number of young children'.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that while his client was presumed innocent he refused to limit the press in this instance.

The defendant was remanded on bail and the case was adjourned until November 28 next for DPP directions.