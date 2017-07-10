Athy ring road oral hearing

A decision to an oral hearing into matters connected to the Athy Southern Distributor Road which took place last week at the Clanard Court Hotel, will be made by October.

The Bord Pleanala hearings discussed Kildare County Council's development application for the route, and related compulsory purchase orders.

The hearing was scheduled to last two days, and was open to the public.

Evidence was heard from Kildare County Council last Tuesday.

A Bord Plenala inspector will now write up his report and the decision is due by October 12 at the latest.

€1 million was allocated by the Minister for Transport Shane Ross for the Athy Southern Distributor Route as part of an allocation of €18.9m for Kildare Roads in January.

It is anticipated that the Ring Road will be opened by 2020. The 3km stretch of road, once it opens, will alleviate congestion from up to 15,000 vehicles a day travelling through Athy town.